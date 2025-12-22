Bikaji Foods unveils new logo as part of brand refresh initiative

Bikaji Foods International Ltd has unveiled a new brand logo as part of a visual refresh aimed at aligning its legacy with a more contemporary identity.

The company informed stock exchanges that the new logo is part of a broader transformation initiative focused on modernising Bikaji’s visual language while retaining its cultural roots. The refreshed design will replace the existing logo across packaging, communication and consumer-facing platforms.

The updated identity draws inspiration from Bikaji’s origins in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Design elements reference traditional Rajasthani forms and landscapes, reflecting the company’s attempt to combine heritage with a forward-looking brand outlook as it expands across domestic and international markets.

Deepak Agarwal, managing director of Bikaji Foods International, said the new logo represents a blend of tradition and modernity and is intended to strengthen the brand’s connection with long-standing consumers while appealing to younger audiences. He added that the refreshed identity aligns with the company’s focus on authenticity, taste and quality.

Neha Rao, vice president – marketing, said the logo marks the first step in a wider brand evolution. She said a modernised visual system would help improve shelf visibility, support marketing efforts and reinforce the brand’s positioning in an increasingly competitive snacks market.

The company clarified that the change is limited to its visual identity and does not affect its legal name, corporate structure or existing contractual obligations.

Bikaji Foods International operates across multiple product categories including snacks and packaged foods, with a presence across India and exports to several international markets. The brand refresh comes as companies in the packaged foods segment step up investments in branding to stay relevant to evolving consumer preferences.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 4:31 PM