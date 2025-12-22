Parle Agro pares ad outlay to Rs 257 crore as profit rises sharply

Parle Agro trimmed its advertising and promotional spending by 7.7% in FY25, even as the FMCG major posted a sharp jump in profitability, according to a PTI report citing data from Tofler.

The maker of beverage brands such as Frooti, Appy and Smoodh reduced its ad and promotion outlay to Rs 256.83 crore in FY25, from Rs 278.38 crore a year earlier.

Despite the lower marketing spend, Parle Agro reported a multi-fold rise in net profit to Rs 115.38 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 17.3 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,284.13 crore, up from Rs 3,126.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company’s total income rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 3,370.14 crore during the year.

On the sales front, domestic revenue climbed to Rs 3,214.27 crore, while exports stood at Rs 30.07 crore in FY25.

Overall expenses remained largely stable, rising just 0.8% to Rs 3,221.39 crore, underscoring improved operating leverage during the year.

