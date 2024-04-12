            

      NBCUniversal's Krishan Bhatia to join Amazon as vice president - global video advertising, Amazon Ads

      In his new role, Krishan Bhatia will lead global sales where he would seek to monetise Amazon's growing video operations which is tied to Prime Video, Twitch and Freevee.

      In his new role, he will lead global sales where he would seek to monetise Amazon's growing video operations that is tied to Prime Video, Twitch and Freevee. (Image source: X)

      Krishan Bhatia, who led NBCUniversal as a senior executive, will be joining Amazon as vice president - global video advertising, Amazon Ads.

      In his new role, as stated by a media report, he will lead global sales where he would seek to monetise Amazon's growing video operations that is tied to Prime Video, Twitch and Freevee. Bhatia will report to Alan Moss, vice president - global ad sales.

      In his past role at NBCUniversal, Bhatia's responsibilities included developing new systems of audience measurement. He also worked on building new revenue systems and infrastructure. This was at a time when NBCU grew more vocal about its efforts to strike e-commerce and data partnerships with advertisers, further added a media report.

      In January, Amazon named Jeremy Helfand as vice president and head of advertising of Amazon Prime Video.


