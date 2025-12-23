WPP finally clinches Jaguar Land Rover’s global mandate

With intensifying investor scrutiny and two profit warnings in three months, WPP’s leadership, with McKinsey’s backing, is now preparing for sweeping changes aimed at restoring growth momentum and reaffirming the network’s dominance in the global advertising landscape.

After one of the advertising industry’s longest and most closely watched agency reviews, Jaguar Land Rover has moved toward appointing WPP as its global creative partner, edging out incumbent Accenture Song and rival Omnicom in the final round of the contest.

Following a nine-month pitch process, reports stated that the automaker has entered a “period of exclusivity” with WPP covering marketing work for its four core brands: Defender, Discovery, Jaguar and Range Rover. Accenture Song, which currently holds the account, will remain under contract until mid-2026, giving both sides time to negotiate terms ahead of a self-imposed deadline at the end of the first quarter.

Campaign UK reported an unexpected twist in the outcome: WPP’s victory also covers media planning and buying, a remit that had not been included in the original creative and marketing review.

JLR confirmed to the publication that it has chosen WPP to enter into a period of exclusivity and contract negotiations in the final phase of its global agency review. The review encompassed “end-to-end” marketing communications and services across all channels worldwide.

For WPP, the development represents a significant win at a moment of transition.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 7:46 AM