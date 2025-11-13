Oreo-maker Mondelez launches Lotus Biscoff in India at Rs 10 to tap mass biscuit market

Mondelez International, the maker of Cadbury chocolates, Oreo, and Bournvita, on Thursday announced the launch of Lotus Bakeries' iconic Biscoff biscuits in India, marking the official entry of the Belgian brand into the country's premium biscuit market.

The launch follows the global partnership announced between Mondelez International and Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries in June last year. Until now, Biscoff has been imported into India and sold through select e-commerce and quick commerce platforms at premium prices.

Under the new arrangement, Mondelez India will handle local manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of Biscoff. It will leverage its wide retail network and marketing expertise, said the company.

"Biscoff will now be available across traditional, modern trade, and e-commerce channels within the next 45 days, at accessible price points," said Samir Jain, President-India, Mondelēz International, speaking to Storyboard18.

With this, Biscoff appears to be disrupting India's $13.5 billion biscuit market, which is currently dominated by Britannia, Parle, and ITC Limited.

The Biscoff range will be priced at Rs 10 (LUP), Rs 30 (small), Rs 80 (Mid), and Rs 100 (large) packs. The initial focus will be on urban markets. Jain said the overall pricing will be about 2.3-2.4 times the market average, roughly Rs 400 to 450 per kilo.

"It’s been a wonderful partnership with the Lotus Bakeries team over the last year. We are excited to make this international favourite a cookie of choice for Indian consumers," Jain added.

He also assured that while Biscoff will now be 100% manufactured in India, its signature flavour, crunch, and caramelization will remain unchanged.

"Every week, the products are tasted because quality is very close to our heart," Jain said.

Jan Boone, CEO, Lotus Bakeries, emphasized that while local production will ensure affordability and scale, the unique Biscoff recipe remains closely guarded.

"Only about six people in the world know the full recipe. A small pre-mix is prepared in Belgium--just a few percent of the total volume--and is shipped to all our factories worldwide," Boone revealed.

He also stated that Lotus Bakeries, founded in 1932 by his grandfather, remains majority family-owned and aims to make Biscoff one of the top three global biscuit brands.

"If you want to become a truly global brand, India has to be part of that journey. We needed a partner like Mondelēz to really build Biscoff here," Boone said .

Biscoff currently contributes over half of Lotus Bakeries' total turnover, with sales in 80 countries. The US, UK, and France are currently its top three markets.