Uber pilots in-app video recording for drivers in India to curb misconduct

Uber has quietly begun piloting an in-app video recording feature for its drivers in India, a move the company says is intended to deter misconduct in a market where most drivers do not use dashcams. The development, first learned by TechCrunch and confirmed by Uber, follows repeated complaints from drivers who say they frequently face misbehaviour from riders and, in some instances, threats of false allegations that can lead to penalties or account suspensions.

Several drivers in the Delhi–NCR region informed that such situations have become increasingly common, with one driver stating that even female passengers travelling late at night sometimes insist on choosing their own route instead of following the map and warn that they will file false complaints if the driver refuses. Drivers said the new video recording tool could serve as valuable evidence in disputes, though some questioned whether Uber would support them when conflicts involve passengers, noting that riders pay for the service and can easily switch to rival platforms.

The pilot began rolling out in phases in May and is now active in 10 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow, the company informed. Riders are notified during the trip whenever video recording is enabled.

An Uber spokesperson stated that all recordings are double-encrypted, stored locally on the driver’s device and cannot be accessed by anyone, including Uber, unless a user chooses to share the footage as part of a safety report. They added that recordings are automatically deleted after seven days if they are not submitted.

The video capability builds on Uber’s in-app audio recording feature, which launched in India in 2023. Video recording was first trialled in the United States in 2022 and is already operational in Canada and Brazil.