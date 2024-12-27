            
IIT Bombay's cultural fest marred by condom ad controversy: Report

By  Storyboard18Dec 27, 2024 12:50 PM
IIT Bombay's cultural festival, 'Mood Indigo', has been embroiled in a controversy over a condom advertisement. The 4-day college fest, which kickstarted on Tuesday, has put the organisers in a tight spot after a sponsor of 'medical essentials' put a message on social media that reads, "We found the JEE spot: Mood-I, here we come".

According to a report by Times of India, a couple of students have written a letter to the IIT administration saying that, "While these sponsorships may align with modern marketing trends, such promotions, when tied to IIT Bombay's name, risk projecting an image that might not resonate with the institute's esteemed heritage and values".

Meanwhile, the institute has asked the company to remove the "provocative display".

The administration explained that the partnership is with the company that produces medical essentials, including hand sanitisers and medicate lozenges for sore throat.

However, the company overstepped by sending standees that bypassed the procedure, it added.

The report mentioned that on Monday night a truck came with the standees and left the material, but when members of the fest's committee saw the displays behind the Student Activity Centre in the morning, they themselves asked the company to take the material back as it did not align with the "values and dignity that IIT-Bombay stands for".


First Published on Dec 27, 2024 12:30 PM

