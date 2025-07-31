Swiggy's ad spends up by 132% to Rs 1,036 crore in Q1 FY26, losses mount to Rs 1,197 cr

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy Limited on Thursday announced its Quarter 1 results for the fiscal year 2026, with losses mounting to Rs 1,197 crore. The online food aggregator reported a loss of Rs 611 crore in Q1 fiscal year 2025.
The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue from operation increased by 54% to Rs 4,961 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 3,222 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The total income rose to Rs 5,048 crore--an increase of 52.5% year-on-year.
According to the company, platform gross order value rose 45% YoY to clock Rs 14,797 crore, while the consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 813 crore.
Swiggy's losses have skyrocketed amid 60% increase in its total expenses, including advertising and sales promotion.
The total expenses of the company surged to Rs 6,244 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 3,908 crore in Q1 FY26.
Of the total expenses, Swiggy spent Rs 1,036 crore on ads and sales promotions in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 445 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY25--a 132% rise YoY. On a quarterly basis, Swiggy's ad and promotional spending rose by 6%. The company had spent Rs 978 crore on ads and promotion during Quarter 4 FY25.
The company's food delivery segment Gross Order Value (GOV) increased 18.8% YoY due to seasonal investments into delivery partner availability and the impact of annual appraisals, Swiggy mentioned in a stock exchange filing.
The company's quick commerce vertical, Instamart, clocked 108% YoY GOV during the quarter. Out of Home Consumption segment posted 61% YoY GOV growth.
"Instamart witnessed a massive leap in AOV led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Focus has been on agile and calibrated network expansion, and improving wallet-share by increasing basket size, which is one of the prime determinants of long-term profitability," Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy said. Maxxsaver is an in-app feature on Instamart that guarantees additional savings for larger orders
Majety said that the company will modulate the investment in Instamart amid rising competition in the industry.
"We will modulate investments to ensure that we drive the business towards scale-led profitability," the CEO added.
Swiggy Instamart Q2 FY26
According to Swiggy, the company's quick commerce vertical posted Rs 896 crore loss during the June quarter, while the GOV growth stood at 108% YoY, and 21% QoQ, clocking Rs 5,655 crore.
Instamart opened 41 dark stores, taking the overall count to 1062 dark stores, covering 4.3 million sq ft across 127 cities.
The average order value of the platform increased by 25.6% YoY to Rs 612, driven by a higher non-grocery mix in Instamart’s GOV and the resounding success of the basket-building proposition Maxxsaver, AOV catapulted by 16% QoQ to Rs 612.