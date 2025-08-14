PVR Inox's ad income declines by 1% to Rs 4.7 crore YoY in FY25

Multiplex chain PVR Inox losses widened significantly along with decline in revenue from operations and total expenditure. The company posted a loss of Rs 277 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 35.7 crore in the year ago period. The revenue from operations declined by 8% to Rs 5,442 crore year-on-year.

The advertising revenue decreased marginally by 1% or Rs 4.7 crore during the year ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the previous year ended March 31, 2024.

However, the Gurugram-headquartered company said that Rs 9 billion was generated from cinema advertising in 2024--a 20% growth over 2023. "The growth is attributed to increased focus on such sales by the merged PVR-INOX exhibition chain, and the scarcity of avenues to reach affluent theater-going audiences," the company mentioned in its annual report 2025.

Further, as many as 45 advertising-related consumer complaints were filed against the company in fiscal year 2025 compared to negligible in the year-ago period.

Other operating revenue, including other income, increased by 10% or Rs 17.8 million during FY25, comprising movie production and distribution, Food court Income, Gaming Income, Management fees, Interest Income, and other nonoperating Income.

PVR Inox's income from the sale of movie tickets decreased by 10% or Rs 315 crore due to the decrease in admissions by 10%. The average ticket price was flat at Rs 258 in both FY25 and FY24.