In-game ads emerge as top awareness driver, noticed by 43% of consumers: report

Social media and in-game ads now drive the highest consumer awareness, with in-game ads noticed by 43% of users, according to the 'India Digital Landscape 2025' report by AnyMind.
Blending industry-first hypotheses and analytics built on first-party, anonymized data from AnyMind Group’s proprietary platforms: AnyTag (influencer marketing), AnyDigital (digital marketing), POKKT (mobile marketing), and AnyX (e-commerce), with insights from a consumer survey powered by InQognito across India’s major metros, this report redefines how brands can drive attention, engagement, and conversion in one of the world’s most diverse and fastest-growing digital markets.
The study charts how today’s Indian consumers discover, consider, and purchase across increasingly interconnected platforms, where the traditional marketing funnel is a dynamic constellation of fleeting moments and cross-channel experiences. The research delves into the awareness, consideration, and conversion stages of the funnel, unpacking ad and content performance across influencer, digital, mobile, and e-commerce channels.
Key findings from the report include:
- Social media and in-game ads now drive the highest consumer awareness, with in-game ads noticed by 43% of surveyed users.
- Influencer-led short videos stand out for brand recall and storytelling, achieving 53% effectiveness for awareness creation.
- Video ads lead conversion effectiveness, preferred by 31% of surveyed consumers at the point of purchase.
- Rich media interstitials deliver the highest clickthrough rate (CTR) at 8%, outperforming classic banner ads which trail below 2% CTR.
- In influencer marketing, entertainment is the top vertical, followed by lifestyle/home living and beauty as the leading categories in consumer engagement.
Aditya Aima, Managing Director of Growth Markets, and Co-MD of India and MENA, AnyMind Group, said, “The Indian digital order is no longer linear. It’s a dynamic, ever-shifting dance across influencers, mobile platforms, and e-commerce.
Brands that harness authentic voices and data-driven creativity will drive the next wave of brand-consumer connections in this new landscape.”
AnyMind Group’s India Digital Landscape 2025 report is a flagship addition to the company’s ongoing series, which includes companion analyses for Southeast Asia and the Middle East. These region-specific insights arm brands and agencies with actionable strategies to win in a hyper-connected, mobile-first world.