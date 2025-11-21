Exclusive: Zupee enters into $163-billion astrology market with Neo Astro app

CashGrail Private Limited, the parent company of gaming and entertainment platform Zupee, has entered the $163-billion global astrology market with the launch of Neo Astro, a mobile app offering Kundli readings, daily horoscopes, shaadi compatibility, and guidance on career, health, and wealth. The app offers a free five minute consultation with an astrologer upon signing up.

Speaking to Storyboard18 about the foray, Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee, said the company sees strong potential in the Astro category.

“Neo Astro is an early-stage venture. It’s still very early days, but we see interesting potential in this space. What excites us is how technology is reshaping traditional categories like astrology, making them more accessible, personalised, and user-friendly for all demographics,” Mittal said.

The move marks Zupee’s continued diversification beyond online gaming after the government imposed restrictions on real-money gaming (RMG) earlier this year. Since then, the company has accelerated expansion into new revenue streams.

Earlier this month, Zupee acquired Australian AI startup Nucanon to build an AI-powered interactive storytelling business. It also launched Zupee Studio, a short-form video platform designed for mobile-first audiences in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, featuring 1–3 minute mini-episodes across romance, drama, thriller, comedy, and other genres.

For Zupee, the shift into storytelling is both defensive and offensive—mitigating regulatory risk while tapping into one of India’s fastest-growing digital segments.

Following the RMG ban, the company has also doubled down on its free-to-play portfolio, including titles such as Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania. To further strengthen its ecosystem, Zupee introduced Zupee Plus, a paid subscription offering ad-free gaming, unlimited content, early access to new titles, and premium in-app features.

Zupee had laid off 170 employees, nearly 30% of its workforce, but offered career support, including priority re-hiring opportunities and assistance in securing roles across the industry.

Founded in 2018 by Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh, Zupee had raised $122 million before the ban. As of June 2025, the company reported 150 million users and 12.5 billion gameplays.

First Published on Nov 21, 2025 1:31 PM