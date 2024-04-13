            

      IPL 2024: Ecom-gaming and pan masala brands lead TV ad surge in first three weeks

      According to TAM, the number of categories and advertisers on TV are both recording growth in IPL season 17.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 13, 2024 7:09 AM
      The only two common categories advertising in between IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 were ecom- gaming and pan masala. (Photos by Nikita Kachanovsky, Yogendra Singh and Ravi Sharma on Unsplash)

      The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is also witnessing a surge in advertiser interest as the season progresses. When compared to the 2023 season, in the first three weeks, television advertising has clocked a with a 6 percent increase in ad volumes per channel during the first 23 matches of the league.

      Interestingly amongst the top categories advertising this season, the only two common ones with IPL 2023 were ecom- gaming and pan masala.

      According to TAM data, both the number of advertiser categories and the total number of advertisers on television have grown significantly this year compared to the same period in 2023.

      While the number of categories increased from 30 plus to 55 plus in 2024. The advertiser count increased from 45 plus to 60 plus when compared to same time in 2023.

      The top five categories to advertise in this season‘s IPL were ecom-gaming, range of food products, pan masala, cellular phones – smartphones ans the securities/share broking organisation.

      Leading the advertising charge were Sporta Technologies(Dream11), Parle Products, Playgames 24*7 (My11circle), Vishnu Packaging(Vimal Eliachi), KP Pan foods(Kamla Pasand).


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 13, 2024 7:09 AM

