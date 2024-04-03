Dream11’s parent Sporta Technologies is top advertiser for the first 7 IPL matches

Sporta Technologies Private Limited, the parent company of fantasy sports major Dream11, has maintained its stronghold as the top advertiser in Indian Premier League (IPL) 17. According to latest data from TAM, Sporta Technologies has contributed a significant 11 percent to the total ad volume during the first seven matches. This continues the trend from IPL 2023, where the company similarly led with an 11 percent contribution to ad volume in the initial matches.

Dream 11 has always been big on cricket, especially IPL.

The brand launched an IPL special campaign last month. The ‘Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi’ campaign for IPL 2024, featured a long line of celebrities from Rohit Sharma to Preity Zinta, to Samantha Prabhu, Supriya Pathak, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Suneil Shetty.

While this was the main campaign, there was another parallel campaign that onboarded Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor.

Back in 2023 too, Dream11 made a splash with their IPL campaign when they signed Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as brand ambassadors.

The strategy to look beyond cricket faces helped Dream11 not just to broaden the campaign's scope creatively but also helped them in acquiring and retaining 55 million new users.

According to Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports, the brand aimed to raise the bar by featuring non-cricket celebrities from diverse backgrounds across India.

“By including these well-known personalities, we aim to speak to a wider national audience and capture their interest,” Mudaliar said in an interview with Storyboard18.

“This campaign idea aligns perfectly with Dream11's core proposition: on our platform too, the best team wins. There's a natural synergy between the two,” he said.

The fantasy sports brand is also the co-presenter for IPL 2024 on both Disney Star and JioCinema.