Cricket world reacts as Virat Kohli bids farewell to test cricket

Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers of the modern era, has announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of a significant chapter in Indian and global cricket. Known not only for his aggressive style of play and unmatched consistency but also for his leadership as former captain of the Indian Test team, Kohli's departure has left a deep impact on fans and fellow players alike.

The announcement has sparked an emotional wave across the cricketing fraternity and social media, with tributes pouring in from current players, legends of the game, and loyal fans. While many are praising his extraordinary achievements and contributions to Test cricket, others are visibly heartbroken, urging him to reconsider and return to the red-ball format. For many, Kohli’s retirement seems to fans like the end of an era.

These reactions came after Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and spoke about the end of his test cricket career.

Here are some reactions:

BCCI The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said 'Thank You, Virat Kohli', as fans rushed to like and comment on this post, expressing their surprise.

Virat Kohli holds the record for leading India in most Test matches, captaining the team in 68 games.



Ambati Rayudu Cricketer Ambati Rayudu also took to the social media platform X to express his shock on Virat Kohli's decision to retire. He emphasised how the team needs him now. 'The Indian team needs you more than ever.' he said.

Navjyot Singh Sidhu

In a video, Navjyot Singh Sidhu spoke about how Virat's decision has affected the world of cricket. "Virat Kohli’s decision — that he wants to retire — has created a stir across the cricketing world. His intention is right, his motive is noble — that 'the old order must change, yielding place to the new.' But the timing and occasion are not appropriate, because the pride and prestige of India are on the line,"

Ab de Villiers Former South Ab de Villiers also took to his profile on X to congratulate Virat on his wonderful career. He called the former Indian skipper a 'legend' while posting a picture of him on the platform.

Harsha Bhogle Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle took to his X handle and said that the game 'owes him big time' and that Kohli made cricket seem 'cool and aspirational'.

Irfan Pathan Former player, cricket commentator and analyst Irfan Pathan was not far behind in speaking about Virat's decision. He summarised how integral Kohli was to the Indian cricket team, and that 'he set a new standard'.

Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli.

As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets.

You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard.

Virrender Sehwag Known to be one of the greatest batsman of his era, Virrender Sehwag, too, spoke about Virat Kohli. He said that Kohli brought a different intensity and his passion while playing was a joy to watch. He wished him good luck in his life ahead.