Virat Kohli retires from test cricket: Here's what he endorsed over the years

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the end of a memorable chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Beyond the cricket field, Kohli has established himself as a formidable force in the branding and marketing world. His recent decision to part ways with Puma, rejecting a substantial Rs 300 crore extension offer, emphasises his commitment to expanding his own athleisure brand, One8, on a global scale. This decision wasn't about money—it was a strategic shift. Kohli turned down the renewal offer to focus on growing his own athleisure brand, One8.
Kohli's brand portfolio is extensive and diverse. He has been the face of numerous prominent brands, including Audi India, Myntra, Hero MotoCorp, MRF Tyres, Philips, and HSBC. His association with fitness and wellness is evident through endorsements with Duroflex, Hyperice, and Herbalife Nutrition. In the tech and digital space, he has partnered with Noise, Digit Insurance, and Mobile Premier League. Kohli's influence also extends to the fashion industry with his co-created brand Wrogn and collaborations with brands like Manyavar and Luxor.
His strategic move to invest in Agilitas, a homegrown sportswear startup founded by former Puma India MD Abhishek Ganguly, aligns with his vision to globalize One8 and establish it as a leading athleisure brand from India. This transition signifies Kohli's evolution from a brand ambassador to a brand builder, leveraging his personal brand equity to create and grow his own ventures.
As Kohli steps away from Test cricket, his focus on entrepreneurship and brand development is expected to intensify. His journey from a cricketing legend to a business mogul serves as an inspiration, highlighting the potential of having a personal brand value beyond the world of sports.