Love, laughs, and 10-minute deliveries: Zepto and Shaadi.com's bromantic billboard banter

Outdoor ads are having a moment, and the recent side-by-side placements of Zepto and Shaadi.com prove why. The quick-commerce brand and the matrimonial platform teamed up unintentionally (or maybe not?) for a playful jab at their core promises: Zepto's lightning-fast deliveries and Shaadi.com's careful matchmaking.
Zepto announced the arrival of Manyawar, the ethnic wear brand, promising delivery in 10 minutes, while Shaadi.com cheekily reminded everyone that finding a groom takes a tad longer.
Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to LinkedIn to celebrate the clever pairing, lauding the trend of co-creation among brands.
But the real entertainment unfolded in the comments. Mittal tagged Zepto co-founder Aadit palicha, asking if he wanted a vadhu (bride). Palicha's response? "I'm married to Zepto." Mittal, keeping the banter alive, retorted, "Kyun pet par laat maar rahe ho?"
Palicha's ultimate desi mic-drop next: "Mom LinkedIn par hai! Let's take this offline."
Not to be left out, Zepto's co-founder Kaivalya V joined in with sibling energy, cheekily chiming, "Sending this to aunty."
Dentsu India's OOH agency Posterscope is the mastermind behind this clever placement.
Naturally, other brands couldn't resist hopping into the fray. From Faasos to CashKaro, everyone joined into the party, proving that a little humour goes a long way in creating memorable marketing moments.