            
  • Home
  • advertising
  • mamaearth-parent-honasa-consumers-ad-spend-rises-6-6-to-rs-177-crore-in-q3-56537

Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's ad spend rises 6.6% to Rs 177 crore in Q3

Honasa Consumer's profit in 9M FY25 stood at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore in the same period in FY24

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2025 4:45 PM
Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's ad spend rises 6.6% to Rs 177 crore in Q3
Mamaearth's profit remained flat at Rs 26 crore in Q3 YoY

Mamaearth parent firm Honasa Consumer declared its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday.

The company's ad expenses increased from Rs 166 crore in the December quarter of FY24 to Rs 177 crore in the same period in FY25--up 6.6 percent.

The profit of the company remained flat at Rs 26 crore in Q3 YoY.

However, the revenue from operation reported a 6 percent growth at Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. The ad expenses of the company accounted for 34.3 percent of the revenue in Q3.

In the nine-month period (April and December), Honasa spent Rs 560 crore on advertisement.

During the 9M of fiscal year 2025, the parent firm of brands like The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and others reported a decline of 40 percent in profit YoY. According to the BSE filing, Honasa Consumer's profit in 9M FY25 stood at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore in the same period in FY24.

Honasa claimed that its - The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheth’s - delivered over 30 percent YTD YoY growth. Additionally, our key categories (face wash, shampoo, serums, moisturizer, sun care, and baby care) saw 18 percent growth in 9M FY25.

Mamaearth reached 2,16,814 FMCG retail outlets in India as of December 2024, increasing distribution by 22 percent YoY, as per NielsenIQ.

"As we scale, our vision remains centered on driving disruptive innovation, deepening offline penetration, and delivering unique value propositions to consumers. We are shaping Honasa to become a house of brands that will not only lead today but also define the future of India’s beauty and personal care landscape,” said Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO & Co-founder, Honasa Consumer said.


Tags
First Published on Feb 12, 2025 4:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

R K SWAMY reports 8% growth in income to Rs 79.4 crores in Q3 FY25

R K SWAMY reports 8% growth in income to Rs 79.4 crores in Q3 FY25

How it Works

Print still dominates education ad spending with 83% share in 2024, despite digital's slight 7% decline

Print still dominates education ad spending with 83% share in 2024, despite digital's slight 7% decline

Advertising

RoshanSpace files legal petition against alleged unfair allocation of railway advertising sites

RoshanSpace files legal petition against alleged unfair allocation of railway advertising sites

Advertising

P&G Hygiene increases ad expenditure by 18% to Rs 331 crore in H1 2024

P&G Hygiene increases ad expenditure by 18% to Rs 331 crore in H1 2024

How it Works

Clash of Reach, Influence, and Perils: Can brands afford the risk of betting on influencers for the long haul?

Clash of Reach, Influence, and Perils: Can brands afford the risk of betting on influencers for the long haul?

How it Works

BeerBiceps' "cringe" comments cost him thousands of followers – Are brands next?

BeerBiceps' "cringe" comments cost him thousands of followers – Are brands next?

Advertising

India ranks 9th globally as digital ad spend nears ₹1 lakh crore in 2025

India ranks 9th globally as digital ad spend nears ₹1 lakh crore in 2025