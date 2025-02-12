Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer's ad spend rises 6.6% to Rs 177 crore in Q3

Mamaearth parent firm Honasa Consumer declared its third quarter result for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday.

The company's ad expenses increased from Rs 166 crore in the December quarter of FY24 to Rs 177 crore in the same period in FY25--up 6.6 percent.

The profit of the company remained flat at Rs 26 crore in Q3 YoY.

However, the revenue from operation reported a 6 percent growth at Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. The ad expenses of the company accounted for 34.3 percent of the revenue in Q3.

In the nine-month period (April and December), Honasa spent Rs 560 crore on advertisement.

During the 9M of fiscal year 2025, the parent firm of brands like The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and others reported a decline of 40 percent in profit YoY. According to the BSE filing, Honasa Consumer's profit in 9M FY25 stood at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 80 crore in the same period in FY24.

Honasa claimed that its - The Derma Co., Aqualogica, BBlunt, and Dr. Sheth’s - delivered over 30 percent YTD YoY growth. Additionally, our key categories (face wash, shampoo, serums, moisturizer, sun care, and baby care) saw 18 percent growth in 9M FY25.

Mamaearth reached 2,16,814 FMCG retail outlets in India as of December 2024, increasing distribution by 22 percent YoY, as per NielsenIQ.