AI taking your job?: Marketing, Advertising sector sees 9% surge in hiring intent in HY2 2024

India's job market continues to witness demand for digital marketers and content creators, despite the boom in Artificial Intelligence jobs.

According to a report by TeamLease Edtech, the Marketing and Advertising sector saw a steady 9 percent hiring intent in the second-half of 2024 (HY2 2024), driven by surge in digital advertising, content marketing expansion, and data-driven marketing strategies.

Hiring in ad and marketing sector is propelled by the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms demanding targeted advertising.

According to TeamLease Edtech, companies across sectors such as consumer durables, tourism, automotive, quick commerce and ecommerce are focusing on brand engagement through meaningful content, leveraging analytics for personalised consumer experience.

Industries have also scaled up their digital marketing budgets due to superior targeting capabilities of digital platforms and cost-effectiveness of digital platforms.

Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease EdTech said, "We are living in a digital-first world where students aggressively investing in emerging marketing skills will unlock unprecedented career opportunities".

He added that freshers equipped with marketing analytics, content creation, and technological insights are becoming "catalysts" for brands' success.

'Job roles in the ad industry'

TeamLease report highlighted that the high-demand job roles include SEO Executives; Market Research Assistants, Social Media Analyst and Social Media specialists.

Freshers looking to enter the sector should have a comprehensive skill set. Technical skills such as SEO, social media management, and content creation are crucial. Besides, marketing analytics, keyword research, and trend analysis are other areas where freshers can focus.