OpenAI launches ChatGPT’s first integrated brand campaign in India

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT’s first nationwide integrated brand campaign in India, signalling a deeper push to localise AI experiences for Indian users. The omnichannel campaign spans television, OTT, digital platforms, print and outdoor media, and will roll out over the next several weeks.

The initiative highlights voice-first interactions and regional-language capabilities, positioning ChatGPT as an everyday tool for learning, preparation and creative expression in the languages people use most naturally.

The campaign builds on a series of India-focused rollouts by OpenAI in recent months, including Study Mode for students, the low-cost ChatGPT Go subscription, and IndQA, a new benchmark designed to evaluate AI performance across Indian languages and cultural contexts.

At its core, the campaign features two films directed by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Bharat Sikka. Both films depict everyday Indian scenarios where ChatGPT helps users overcome barriers and gain confidence. They will be released in seven Indian languages, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu, mirroring ChatGPT’s growing focus on localisation.

“We believe you shouldn’t have to switch languages to use AI,” said Sheeladitya Mohanty, Head of Marketing – India, OpenAI. “Our goal is to make ChatGPT natural, intuitive and culturally aware across Indian languages. This campaign reflects real stories of how people are using ChatGPT to learn, create and communicate in the language they’re most comfortable with.”

The first film, now live, follows a young woman as she prepares for a job interview with the help of ChatGPT. The videos are available on YouTube and Instagram and will be amplified through a mix of TV, online video, streaming platforms, print media and outdoor placements.

OpenAI also highlighted that ChatGPT Go has been available at no cost for 12 months to eligible users in India since early November, as part of a limited-time sign-up offer across web, Android and iOS.

