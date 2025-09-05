10 heart-warming Teachers’ Day ads that celebrate the bond between teachers and students

Compiled by Saara Dudeja

Teachers’ Day ads have always stood apart in the world of storytelling. Unlike regular commercials that simply highlight products, these campaigns celebrate the unique bond between teachers and students - a relationship built on trust, respect, guidance, and countless unspoken moments.

Whether it’s the nostalgia of a batch that still keeps in touch, the joy of a birthday surprise, or the simple act of a teacher sharing a biscuit with a student, these ads beautifully convey the love, effort, and dedication that go into teaching.

Here we have picked the 10 best teacher's day ads:

1. Parle-G

On Teachers’ Day, a group of girls visited their teacher with Parle-G biscuits. While chatting about studies, one girl asked why she always cared for a particular garden spot. The teacher revealed those plants were gifts from her 1995 batch, each tree holding a memory. Later, the girl reunited the entire batch for her teacher’s farewell. At the celebration, the teacher praised her, and she replied with Parle-G’s spirit: “Jo aro ki khushi, wo meri khushi.”

2. Vodafone

In Vodafone’s ad, an elderly man packed up his desk on his last day. A young colleague thought he was just shifting but soon realized he was retiring. She quickly shared the news across the office, leading to a surprise farewell filled with music, applause, and heartfelt gifts of plants—an emotional tribute to their beloved Sir.

3. Titan

Titan’s ad showed a classroom turning a farewell into music. Students created rhythms with pens and notebooks, joined by teachers at the doorway. It ended with a heartfelt gift - a Titan watch and a book of notes from every student - symbolizing the joy of gifting.

4. McDonald’s

McDonald’s featured a strict hostel teacher surprised by his students with a midnight birthday celebration. After scolding them earlier, he was moved when they gifted him his favourite McChicken and a cake, turning discipline into affection.

5. Mom’s Magic

A touching moment unfolded when a teacher shared her Mom’s Magic biscuits with a student who had no lunch. She reminded him that tiffin is for sharing - celebrating teachers as mothers beyond home.

6. Aditya Birla Group

Aditya Birla Group’s campaign highlighted a teacher inspiring Avni, a dreamy student, to see books as windows to endless worlds. The ad beautifully reinforced how teachers ignite imagination and curiosity.

7. Bandhan Bank

A son asked his teacher-mother if she remembered her students. Smiling, she recalled her 1999 batch - now successful professionals. The ad ended with an emotional reunion on a video call, reminding us to “take time for teachers.”

8. Unacademy

Unacademy’s Teachers’ Day ad shows a mother teasing her daughter for coming home late, assuming her “11 o’clock class” is the next morning. But when the clock strikes 11 PM, she realizes her daughter is still teaching with full dedication. Touched, the mother wishes her a Happy Teachers’ Day, as Unacademy salutes changemakers lighting the way for the next generation.

9. BYJU’S

A teacher working tirelessly - making notes, cutting newspaper clippings, and learning alongside his children - became the face of BYJU’S Teachers’ Day ad. It ended with the message: “Happy Teachers’ Day to lifelong learners.”

10. Navneet Education