Over 50% of new Netflix sign-ups are for the ads plan in ad-supported countries

Amy Reinhard, President of Advertising at Netflix, has announced significant milestones as Netflix's ad business celebrates two years in a recent report.

As per the report, with 70 million monthly active users worldwide, Netflix continues to make strides across all ad-supported markets, with over half of new sign-ups choosing the ads plan. Netflix is now part of a global community with 70 million monthly active users, with steady growth across all countries. Moreover, in ad-supported regions, over 50% of Netflix's new sign-ups are choosing the ads plan.

Highlighting Netflix's impact on viewers and advertisers alike, Reinhard noted that recent hits such as Nobody Wants This, The Diplomat, Love is Blind Habibi, and Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story has driven viewer engagement.

Major events, like the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on November 15, add further allure to Netflix's ad-supported offering.

Strategic partnerships also feature prominently in Netflix's advertising model. For instance, Netflix has sold out ad inventory for the NFL Live Christmas Day games, collaborating with partners such as FanDuel and Verizon. FanDuel will serve as the exclusive pregame sportsbook betting partner with a custom in-show feature, while Verizon sponsors the pre-kick segment. Both will run traditional commercials throughout the broadcast, enhancing viewer interaction and advertiser visibility, as per a recent report.

Internationally, Netflix has partnered with multiple advertisers across their 12 ad-supported countries, including Kia in Korea. For Squid Game's new season, it has created buzz, with Kia launching 'The New Sportage' through a tailored, three-part ad campaign and an experiential pop-up at Kia Unplugged Ground in Seoul.

Netflix has also expanded its measurement suite. In the US, an automotive advertiser achieved over 3.2 times higher engagement on Netflix than on other CTV services.

A beauty brand in Mexico reported a 30+ point increase in brand recognition. Partnerships with VideoAmp, Nielsen, and Kantar Ibope CAV are set to strengthen cross-screen and live viewership measurement in the US, UK, and Brazil.

Another breakthrough is Netflix's in-house ad technology, which debuted in Canada. This platform is set to roll out globally in 2025, enhancing ad targeting, reporting, and insights.

Additionally, Netflix introduced programmatic guaranteed buying across the US, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, with plans to expand this capability to Europe, Australia, Japan, and Korea by 2025. Netflix now has the capability to measure a wider range of objectives for programmatic guaranteed campaigns through partnerships with several new companies, including Lucid, Cuebiq, NCS, Affinity, and others.

With upcoming releases including Rhythm + Flow Season 2, the Brazilian racing drama Senna, the Keira Knightley thriller series Black Doves, 100 Years of Solitude, and exciting films like The Six Triple Eight, Carry-On, and The Merry Gentlemen, Netflix's ad business shows no signs of slowing.