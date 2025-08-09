PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat pulls in over ₹34 crore in Ad and sponsorship revenue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, has earned a total revenue of ₹34.13 crore through advertisements, sponsorships, and other means since its launch, according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha. The programme, produced by Akashvani using existing in-house resources and without incurring additional expenditure, has emerged as one of the Government’s most prominent public outreach platforms.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed that Mann Ki Baat serves as a platform to highlight grassroots initiatives, community-led projects, and stories of ordinary citizens driving positive change across India. These narratives, often drawn from remote and diverse regions, span education, health, environment, innovation, and social service, while also recognising unsung heroes and historical milestones.

Broadcast live on All India Radio’s national and regional networks, the programme is also aired on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels, DD Free Dish, and 92 private television channels, making it accessible to both urban and rural audiences. Regional language versions further expand its reach.

Digital engagement has seen a notable rise, with live streaming and archives available on YouTube channels such as PMO India and AIR, Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVES, and the “NewsOnAIR” mobile app, which offers over 260 Akashvani channels. Social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram, extend its reach globally.

Beyond individual viewership, Mann Ki Baat also fosters community engagement, with schools, gram panchayats, NGOs, and self-help groups often organising collective listening and viewing sessions. Citizens contribute actively by sending suggestions via the MyGov portal, letters, emails, and recorded messages.