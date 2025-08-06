Govt earmarks Rs 450 cr to boost rural broadcasting access, inclusivity: Dr. L. Murugan informs Parliament

Rs 450 crore has been earmarked by the Government of India under the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme for the 2021–26 period to develop region-specific and accessible content aimed at promoting inclusivity and raising awareness in rural and tribal communities, according to the Minister of State for I&B and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha on August 5, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting highlighted a range of initiatives taken to improve access to cable television, Direct-to-Home (DTH) services, and other communication platforms in India's underserved geographies. These include modernisation of broadcasting infrastructure, expansion of free-to-air services, and deployment of alternative mediums like community radio and OTT platforms.

Among the most impactful developments is the massive growth of Prasar Bharati’s DD Free Dish, a free-to-air DTH platform that has expanded from 104 channels in 2019 to 510 channels by 2025. This initiative removes subscription cost barriers and provides widespread access to news, entertainment, education, and government messaging in areas where commercial TV access remains limited or unaffordable.

To further cater to regional and cultural needs, 264 Community Radio Stations have been established across the country since 2019, offering hyperlocal content that reflects the unique issues, languages, and identities of their communities.

In a digital push, the government also launched WAVES, a multi-genre OTT platform in 2024, which integrates content from Doordarshan and All India Radio. This move is aimed at engaging younger, mobile-first audiences and extending the reach of public service broadcasting into the digital ecosystem.

All these efforts are being supported through the BIND Scheme, which focuses on the modernisation of transmitters, studios, and DTH platforms to improve both signal quality and overall viewer experience.

