Ministry of I&B utilises more than 99.87% of budget in FY25 despite Rs 572 cr slash in scheme funds

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has managed to utilize 99.87% of its final budgetary allocation for FY 2024–25, spending Rs 4,270.43 crore out of Rs 4,265.69 crore by March 28. However, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has raised flags over substantial cuts in allocations for Central Sector Schemes, as well as under-utilisation in key programmes, despite the Ministry's otherwise strong track record in fund absorption.

At the start of FY25, the Ministry was allocated Rs 4,342.55 crore under Budget Estimates (BE), lower than the proposed Rs 5,017.64 crore. The Ministry later secured a Revised Estimate (RE) of Rs 4,626.71 crore, reflecting the increased demand for funds amid growing responsibilities in digital and social media dissemination. The Committee appreciated MIB’s consistent ability to spend over 90% of its RE allocations, calling it a "healthy trend." However, it raised concerns about fund shortfalls across critical heads, especially in Central Sector Schemes and digital media initiatives.

"The Committee appreciate the fact that for the last few years the overall trend of actual expenditure has been above 90 percent of the allocations made at RE stage and expect the same trend will be continued during 2024-25," the committee, chaired by Lok Sabha MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, noted in its latest report.

Scheme Budget Slashed by Rs 571 crore

For FY25, the Ministry had proposed Rs 1,576.24 crore for Central Sector Schemes, but the final allocation stood at Rs 1,004.31 crore, noting a reduction of Rs 571.93 crore. As of March 28, only Rs 670.26 crore had been utilised under this category.

The panel observed that this significant budgetary cut could hamper ongoing and upcoming projects. It also flagged under-utilisation during FY24 in three key schemes:

Development Communication and Dissemination of Filmic Content: 97.10% of RE spent

Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND): 72.71%

Supporting Community Radio Movement in India: 84.80%

The Committee further sought a detailed roadmap from the Ministry for effective and timely utilisation of funds in FY25, particularly given new demands from emerging digital and social media schemes that are still in the pipeline.

"The Ministry submitted that with advent of new forms of media, the requirement of Budget and funds dissemination has expanded hugely but the Ministry has not been able to get adequate funds for it. The Committee have been assured by the Ministry that efforts would be made to utilize the allocated funds from the commencement of financial year itself and the monitoring mechanism has been strengthened and review of progress of projects is taken up periodically. "

The Parliamentary Committee remained firm in its recommendation that MIB must seek additional funds at the RE stage to support expanding responsibilities, especially for digital media and social media campaigns. The Ministry confirmed that new schemes are in the works and reassured the Committee that it will approach the Ministry of Finance for more funding during the Revised Estimates stage if necessary.

"The Ministry informed the Committee that they have exhausted their funds for the schemes which will not last for more than two years and approached the Finance Department. The Ministry have further submitted that certain new schemes related to information dissemination in Digital Media and Social Media are in pipeline, for which a Revised Allocation of Budget would be proposed.

The Committee, therefore, desire that the Ministry may approach the Ministry of Finance seeking additional funds at RE stage to meet additional expenditure for these schemes as well as for other scheme i.e. ‘Other Central Expenditure including those on Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies’, ‘Central Sector Schemes’ and ‘Establishment Expenditure of the Centre’ so that these schemes do not suffer for want of funds and apprise them the results accordingly. "