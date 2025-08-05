MIB blacklisted cable operator found operating IPTV with Pakistan connections

In a significant crackdown on digital piracy and unauthorized broadcasting, a formal FIR has been registered at Tilamod Police Station in Trans Hindon (Ghaziabad Commissionerate) against a cable operator running the controversial streaming platform IPTV World.

The complaint, filed by JioStar India Pvt. Ltd., accuses the platform of illegally streaming premium Indian entertainment content—despite the operator's license being cancelled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) for regulatory violations.

According to the FIR (a copy of which is with Storyboard18), lodged on July 27, the accused continued to operate IPTV World without any legal authorization, in clear defiance of the MIB's suspension orders. The complaint invokes Sections 63 and 65-B of the Copyright Act, 1957, and is supported by a detailed submission from JioStar's authorized representative, Mohit Bajaj.

JioStar alleged that IPTV World was enabling widespread unauthorized access to premium Indian channels and shows—such as Star Plus HD, Star Bharat HD, Colors HD, and exclusive content like Aarya—which are otherwise lawfully distributed only via the JioStar platforms.

The FIR states that this illegal distribution model was monetized through digital payment methods, including UPI. One consumer, Komal Kumar Thakur, reportedly transferred ₹200 via UPI to a mobile number in exchange for pirated access, serving as a key piece of evidence. Users were allegedly directed to platforms like https://iptvworld.in and mobile apps such as IPTV Smarters Pro to consume pirated content.

In a worrying development, the FIR highlights that IPTV World was also streaming international channels such as Hadi TV and Noor TV, which have alleged ties to networks based in Pakistan. These channels are reportedly under scrutiny for broadcasting content that could pose national security risks. Investigators have flagged this aspect for deeper examination.

Furthermore, the platform reportedly used U.S.-based proxy services to mask IP addresses and reroute its streaming activities across various devices and platforms. This sophisticated obfuscation has made enforcement more challenging.

DCP Trans Hindon, Nimish Patil, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated. “We’ve registered the complaint and are evaluating the evidence. Appropriate action will follow as per legal provisions,” he stated.

Despite its MIB license being officially suspended due to multiple violations, the cable TV operator of IPTV World allegedly continued operations—an egregious breach of broadcasting norms and a blatant case of contempt for regulatory frameworks. The MIB had earlier de-authorized the cable operator for non-compliance with content and licensing regulations.

The complaint strongly urges authorities to take immediate action: block the IPTV World website and apps, seize all related digital infrastructure, and arrest the individuals involved.

This case underscores the rising threat of digital piracy in India’s fast-growing media and entertainment sector. With increasing demand for affordable streaming and easy access to illegal platforms, the challenge of protecting intellectual property has become more pressing. Industry experts have long warned that unchecked piracy not only causes severe revenue loss but also undermines lawful content creators and national security safeguards.

The investigation is ongoing under SI Bablu Singh Rana, and updates are expected as authorities trace the digital and financial trail behind this illegal operation.

Recently, Gujarat’s Gandhinagar Cyber Police, acting on a complaint from Star India, have arrested an alleged kingpin behind an illicit Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service that attracted roughly five million subscribers and generated an estimated ₹700 crore (US $84 million) in annual revenue.