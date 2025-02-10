            
Sun TV Q3 Results: Ad revenue slump slashes net profit by 20%

Advertisement revenue stood at ₹332.17 crore, down from ₹355.43 crore in Q3 FY24.

By  Storyboard18Feb 10, 2025 9:48 AM
It also owns SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League and SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa's T20 League.

South India-based broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd on Friday (February 7) reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹363 crore for the December quarter against ₹453.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Advertisement revenue stood at ₹332.17 crore, down from ₹355.43 crore in Q3 FY24. Profit before tax stood at ₹454.61 crore, down from ₹591.31 year-on-year.

Revenue from operations dipped 10.4% to ₹827.6 crore compared to ₹923.2 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, EBITDA fell 24.6% to ₹444.3 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over ₹589.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The EBITDA margin contracted to 53.7% versus 63.8% YoY. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company reported a total income of ₹927.66 crore for Q3 FY25 compared to ₹1,014.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Sun TV Network's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share (50% on a face value of ₹5.00 per share) for the current financial year.

"The results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, include income from the Holding Company's Cricket Franchises ("Sunrisers Hyderabad" and "Sunrisers Eastern Cape") of Rs 8.98 crore and Rs 522.66 crore and corresponding costs of Rs 1.09 crore and Rs 238.85 crore, respectively," it said.


