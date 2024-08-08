The Advertising Club launches The TAC Academy with the IPA Qualifications

As an industry body representing the interests of professionals in the marketing, advertising and media world, the Ad Club is keen to empower individuals through curated and cutting-edge qualifications from around the globe under the aegis of The TAC Academy, the industry body said.

With the purpose of raising the bar for the talent in the industry, the Ad Club has forged a special deal with IPA - The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. Every year over 4,000 practitioners future-proof their careers through IPA’s Continuous Professional Development Programme – helping their careers flourish.

The Ad Cub will be offering the following IPA qualifications at a special price only for India + special member, early bird and bulk discounts.

1. Foundation Certificate - take newcomers to advertising and marketing communications through the entire brand communications process; learn how to write strategies that sell, the roles of different media, how to use data and how to measure the success of your work (TG: 0 – 3 years exp.)

2. Digital Performance Essentials Certificate - Master the basics in digital performance marketing & become better at briefing, planning and executing digital marketing campaigns (TG: Suitable for all)

3. Effectiveness Essentials Certificate - Understand the principles of effectiveness, why it matters and how you can make the case for commercial creativity; Discover lessons from award-winning effectiveness papers and make better, more informed, more strategic decisions in your role (TG: Suitable for all)

4. Media Research Essentials Certificate - Gain the essential media research knowledge and skills that anyone working within the media industry should have to succeed (TG: Suitable for all)

5. Advanced Certificate in Effectiveness - Develop a greater understanding of and a forensic approach to the evaluation of your campaigns; Confidently and correctly analyze the impact and effect of any campaign & learn how to prove the value of your contribution to your client’s business (TG: 4 – 8 years exp.)

6. Advanced Certificate in Communications Planning - Enables you to become the strategic communications planning lead for your client’s business; Explore integration models and discuss how you can put them into practice & find out how to maximize the effectiveness of your communication plan through best practice principles (TG: 4 – 8 years exp.)

Commenting on the launch, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East & North Asia (Japan & South Korea) and President, The Advertising Club, said, “We are committed to introducing global best practices through exceptional awards and innovative learning and training initiatives in our industry. Our partnership with IPA marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter with the launch of The TAC Academy as a pioneering platform. This is just the beginning, as we plan to roll out many more learning programs designed to benefit our industry, members, and stakeholders.”