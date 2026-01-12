CVL Srinivas to retire as WPP India country manager

"For any business to stay relevant, it's important to be on your toes. If anything, this merger has probably put the spotlight on us even more, as a leader in this market. We've seen some of the commentary about the fact that we've been able to continue to grow our business and that despite running a really large group we work pretty seamlessly across our agencies," stated CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India. (Image Source: Pressreader)

CVL Srinivas, who has led WPP India as country manager, will retire on March 31, 2026, confirmed WPP to Storyboard18.

Srinivas will step down from his role, which he assumed in 2017, succeeding Ranjan Kapur. He had joined WPP in 2013 as CEO of South Asia’s GroupM (now WPP Media).

WPP has reportedly been planning the leadership transition for over 15 months, and Srinivas’s successor is expected to be named in the coming weeks. It is also reported that Srinivas had communicated his intention to retire at 60.

Srinivas began his career at JWT Worldwide as media lead for Unilever's foods and personal care division at HTA Fulcrum. He went on to serve as COO at Madison World, CEO of Maxus Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Starcom Mediavest Group India. Prior to his current role, Srinivas served as CEO of GroupM South Asia until 2018.

Srinivas has held senior roles across the industry, including a position with JWT India (formerly Hindustan Thompson Associates) when he joined the company in 1994.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 5:48 PM