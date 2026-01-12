EXCLUSIVE: Publicis to Delhi HC - “Delay could render petition infructuous” | CVL Srinivas to retire from WPP

"For any business to stay relevant, it's important to be on your toes. If anything, this merger has probably put the spotlight on us even more, as a leader in this market. We've seen some of the commentary about the fact that we've been able to continue to grow our business and that despite running a really large group we work pretty seamlessly across our agencies," stated CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India. (Image Source: Pressreader)

EXCLUSIVE: “Delay could render petition infructuous": Publicis Groupe tells Delhi HC in CCI case

TLG India Private Limited, the Indian arm of French advertising giant Publicis Groupe, on Monday told the Delhi High Court that any delay in judicial intervention could render its petition against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) infructuous.

During the hearing, Publicis’ Senior counsel Ritin Rai emphasized that the matter required urgent judicial intervention following a search and seizure operation conducted at TLG India’s offices. The petitioner argued that delaying court review could render the petition infructuous, particularly as access to key records had been denied, preventing the company from fully understanding the scope of the investigation.

CVL Srinivas to retire as WPP India country manager

CVL Srinivas, who has led WPP India as country manager, will retire on March 31, 2026, confirmed WPP to Storyboard18.

Srinivas will step down from his role, which he assumed in 2017, succeeding Ranjan Kapur. He had joined WPP in 2013 as CEO of South Asia’s GroupM (now WPP Media).

Prasar Bharati tightens DD Free Dish e-auction rules, revises reserve prices for TV channels

Industry executives said the tighter eligibility norms and higher reserve prices could raise entry barriers for smaller or newly launched channels, while favouring established broadcasters with existing distribution footprints.

Google Ads bans Rummy and Fantasy sports promotions in India from January 21

Under the revised policy, all Rummy and Daily Fantasy Sports promotions targeting India will be disallowed, marking one of the most significant advertising restrictions imposed by the platform on the Indian online gaming ecosystem in recent years.

Avenue Supermarts names Anshul Asawa as CEO; Ignatius Navil Noronha to step down

Anshul Asawa will be appointed managing director for a term of three years starting April 1, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval. He is currently serving as CEO-designate of the company.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 6:51 PM