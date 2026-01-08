Omnicom rolls out new Omni platform to unite Creativity, Media and Data after Interpublic deal

Omnicom introduced a new version of Omni, its marketing intelligence platform, as the advertising group moves to consolidate data, technology and decision-making across a business reshaped by its recent acquisition of Interpublic.

The overhaul brings together capabilities from both companies, combining creative services, media buying, consumer data and artificial intelligence into a single operating system intended to help large brands navigate an increasingly fragmented, platform-driven marketing environment. Omnicom executives said the updated platform is designed to connect strategy, execution and measurement at a time when marketers face mounting pressure to show clear returns on spending.

The new Omni is built on assets from Omnicom and Interpublic, including Acxiom’s identity data, Flywheel Commerce Cloud’s transaction insights and a broadened suite of AI-powered tools. Together, the company says, those systems are meant to allow teams across creative, media, commerce and analytics to work from a shared view of consumers and performance.

At the center of the platform is Omnicom’s data infrastructure, which the company says includes 2.6 billion verified consumer identities and trillions of behavioral signals drawn from media, content and commerce activity. That data underpins the group’s media and commerce buying operations, which now account for roughly $73.5 billion in annual spending, giving Omnicom one of the largest purchasing footprints in the global advertising market.

Executives described Omni as an attempt to address a long-standing challenge in the industry: the fragmentation of tools and teams across agencies, platforms and markets. Rather than replacing human judgment, they said, the system is intended to support decision-making by surfacing insights, coordinating workflows and accelerating execution.

“Omni connects audience insight, creativity, media and commerce into a single, adaptive platform,” said Duncan Painter, the chief executive of Omni. He emphasized that the technology is meant to augment the work of strategists, creatives and media planners, not automate it.

John Wren, Omnicom’s chairman and chief executive, said the company’s scale and integrated structure give it an advantage as clients look for more precision and speed. By unifying data and systems across disciplines, he said, the company aims to reduce internal silos and improve the link between marketing activity and business outcomes.

The platform includes AI-assisted tools for content production and optimization, which Omnicom says can shorten production timelines and reduce costs while maintaining brand standards. It also offers end-to-end workflows that span planning, creative development, media buying, commerce activation and measurement, allowing teams to track performance in near real time.

Omnicom said Omni was designed to work alongside clients’ existing marketing technology rather than replace it. The system’s open architecture allows brands to retain control of their data while adapting the platform to regional regulations and varying levels of technological maturity.

For Omnicom, the rollout of the new Omni underscores a broader shift underway in the advertising industry. As attention becomes harder to capture and digital platforms exert greater control over distribution and measurement, agencies are betting that scale, data integration and proprietary technology will be critical to staying relevant.

The company is positioning Omni as a central nervous system for that effort—one intended to bring clarity to a complex marketing landscape and help brands move faster from insight to action.

First Published on Jan 8, 2026 9:02 AM