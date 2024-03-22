comScore            

      Advertising

      Why is Andre Agassi Praising Leander Paes’ Technique?

      Leander Paes's performance saw a host of Indian sports stars such as Sania Mirza, Harsha Bhogle, and Abhinav Bindra cheer on as set after set saw Leander press every advantage.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 22, 2024 11:09 AM
      Why is Andre Agassi Praising Leander Paes’ Technique?
      In addition to a new redesign of the QR code scanner, CRED will extend its rewarding experience to every transaction on the platform during the cricket season, not just credit card bills.

      Leander Paes has made a comeback, smashing it out of the park with renewed energy. And Andre Agassi took to social media to praise it. His unfortunate opponents? An army of pesky mosquitoes that tried to smash and volley but eventually fell at the hands of the master. His performance saw a host of Indian sports stars such as Sania Mirza, Harsha Bhogle, and Abhinav Bindra cheer on as set after set saw Leander press every advantage. And it was all for CRED UPI.

      In addition to a new redesign of the QR code scanner, CRED will extend its rewarding experience to every transaction on the platform during the cricket season, not just credit card bills.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 22, 2024 10:59 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Ad industry will have to craft campaigns in compliance with data protection law: ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor

      Ad industry will have to craft campaigns in compliance with data protection law: ASCI’s Manisha Kapoor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Quantum Brief

      MIB advisory urges celebs and influencers to abstain from promoting offshore online betting and gambling on social media

      MIB advisory urges celebs and influencers to abstain from promoting offshore online betting and gambling on social media

      Brand Marketing

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

      Brand Marketing

      Patanjali Ayurved apologises to Supreme Court for ad mishap

      Patanjali Ayurved apologises to Supreme Court for ad mishap

      Quantum Brief

      JioCinema breaks records: 18 sponsors, 250+ advertisers onboard for TATA IPL 2024

      JioCinema breaks records: 18 sponsors, 250+ advertisers onboard for TATA IPL 2024

      Advertising

      Alcobev companies seek clarification on classification between brand extension and surrogate advertising

      Alcobev companies seek clarification on classification between brand extension and surrogate advertising