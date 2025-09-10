WPP partners with MACH Alliance to power AI-driven modern marketing

In a move to support enterprise businesses as they implement AI at scale, WPP has announced a global partnership with the MACH Alliance, a not-for-profit industry body advancing composable enterprise architecture to help organisations adopt transformative technologies and future-proof their businesses.

The partnership brings together WPP’s established MACH-certified expertise within AKQA, Ogilvy One and VML under a unified global membership and capability for clients worldwide.

The expanded partnership directly addresses a critical challenge for modern businesses: how to effectively integrate powerful AI tools and technologies into their marketing and commerce experiences.

Many organisations are seeking greater agility and flexibility to innovate rapidly and respond to an evolving digital shopper journey. MACH technology and composable approaches allow companies to build their enterprise software from a collection of independent services, allowing them to rapidly adopt new technologies like AI without needing to overhaul their entire technology stack. This enables companies to keep pace with innovation and reach consumers quickly in new ways.

WPP will partner with the MACH Alliance members and communities in shaping future best practices and defining new industry standards for AI adoption and integration, ensuring that clients can get best-in-class technology solutions that are fit for future purpose.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP said, "In today's market, technological agility is the core driver of competitive advantage, particularly to keep up with the changing demands of consumers in the age of AI. The expansion of our partnership with the MACH Alliance is a direct investment in our clients' and teams' success, giving them the modern foundation they need to unlock the full potential of AI and the power to not just adapt to the future, but to build it."

Holly Hall, Managing Director of the MACH Alliance said, "WPP's global reach and deep industry expertise in helping brands navigate technological transformation align perfectly with our mission. Through this partnership, we can accelerate the adoption of MACH principles and enable more organisations to build composable, AI-ready architectures that deliver measurable business outcomes. Together, we're expanding the community of brands equipped to thrive in an AI-driven commerce landscape.”