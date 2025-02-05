            
BMC's advertisement revenue soars 48.74%, reaches Rs 235 crore

In 2024-25, BMC collected Rs190 crore in hoarding fees, compared to Rs109.9 crore

By  Imran FazalFeb 5, 2025 8:45 AM
BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani during his budget presentation announced that BMC will soon announce the advertisement policy.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) generated ₹234.783 crore from advertisement and hoarding fees in 2024-25, compared to ₹157.8492 crore in 2023-24, marking a 48.74 percent increase in revenue from BMC's license department. Mumbai Civic Chief, Bhushan Gagrani highlighted that the ₹74,427 crore budget estimate presented for the fiscal year 2025-26 is the biggest BMC budget to date and it reflects the demands and expectations of Mumbaikars.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, revenue from BMC's License Department was estimated at ₹324.49 crore, which has been revised to ₹260 crore, reflecting a decline of 19.87%, or ₹64.49 crore. The budget estimate for revenue from the License Department for FY 2025-26 is proposed at ₹362 crore.

According to the revenue disclosed in the 2024-25 budget, BMC generated ₹30 crore from license fees for illuminated advertisement boards/hoardings (skysigns) on BMC land through e-auction/tender (registered persons). In 2024-25, BMC collected ₹190 crore in hoarding fees, compared to ₹109.9559 crore in 2023-24.

Advertising hoarding fees from MMRDA and MSRDC sites generated ₹1.65 crore in 2024-25, compared to ₹56.79 lakh in 2022-23.

BMC collected ₹42 crore in license fees for advertisements via glow/neon signboards in 2024-25, with a proposed revenue of ₹77 crore for 2025-26. This is a sharp increase from ₹59.5206 crore collected in 2023-24.

Furthermore, BMC collected ₹1.1 crore in advertising hoarding fees from registered persons in 2024-25, compared to ₹5.2922 crore in 2023-24. In 2024-25, BMC earned ₹3.3 lakh in advertisement hoarding fees by renting its properties, compared to ₹3.32 lakh in 2023-24. The proposed revenue for 2025-26 is ₹1.1 crore.

The city's overall civic budget estimate for FY 2025-26 is proposed at ₹74,427.41 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2024-25 i.e. ₹65,180.79 crore, by 14.19 percent.

Interestingly, BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani during his budget presentation announced that BMC will soon announce the advertisement policy. The policy aims to decongest Mumbai's skyline. Following the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar in May 2024, which resulted in 17 deaths and 74 injuries, the BMC released the Draft Policy for Outdoor Advertisements, 2024, in August and sought public feedback.


