Cheil SWA group unveils a new visual identity for Cheil X

Cheil X, part of Cheil SWA group revealed its new visual identity and philosophy which takes its inspiration from the agency’s Korean heritage. Cheil X is an independent full-service agency under the Cheil SWA group. It has two full-fledged offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

The Gurgaon team is helmed by Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil X-Gurgaon with the creative team managed by Amit Nandwani, NCD, Cheil X-Gurgaon.

Anurag Tandon, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil X-Mumbai is leading the charge of newly opened Mumbai office while Rajit Gupta is the creative head of Cheil X- Mumbai.

The visual identity of Cheil X is the emblem which is a profound synthesis of cultural heritage and creative ethos, echoing the very essence of the agency's philosophical underpinnings. At its core lies the symbol of the letter X, a manifestation of their relentless pursuit of disruptive innovation within the realm of advertising, stated the company.

Rajit Gupta, vice president and creative head of Cheil X - Mumbai, who is also the creator of the identity, says, “The form of X, which is inspired by traditional and modern Korean script, essentially breaks down to lines and dots. This framework has been extended to create a unique typeface and illustrations that form a whole visual ecosystem for the brand. The logo philosophy embodies the ethos of Cheil X – a commitment to disruptive creativity rooted in cultural empathy and emotional resonance. It is a reminder that in every stroke of design, we are not merely crafting images but shaping experiences, touching hearts, and inspiring change.”

“At first blush, this new identity is a visual delight but if you dig deeper it reflects Cheil X’s preparedness for its next phase of growth as it spreads its wings with the launch of new office in Mumbai says, Anurag Tandon, Chief Growth officer, Cheil X- Mumbai. We are uniquely poised to capture the next wave of business evolution as our clients are becoming more tech focussed with our portfolio of services that draws on our expertise of leveraging creativity and technology. We have the best talent in the industry who have hands on experience in handling the dynamic business ask of our clients combined with the desire to fuel their growth and be an enabler for their business success” he added.