23% Hiring surge in India | Honda recalls 70,000 vehicles | India deemed as world's largest AI market

Hiring surges 23% in 2025 as India prepares for a 1.28-crore job expansion in 2026: foundit

India’s job market in 2025 shows strong geographic momentum, with Tier- 2 cities like Coimbatore and Ahmedabad emerging as high-growth talent hubs. Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to lead overall hiring driven by tech, manufacturing and BFSI expansion, while Mumbai and Chennai reinforce their strength in finance, marketing and consumer-focused roles.

Honda recalls over 70,000 vehicles in the US over braking performance issue

Honda Motor Co. is recalling more than 70,000 vehicles in the United States after regulators identified a defect that could reduce braking performance, potentially increasing stopping distances and the risk of accidents, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

India emerges as world’s largest market for AI and LLM adoption: Bank of America

India has become the world’s most active market for large language model (LLM) usage, driven by a vast internet population, low data costs and a young, digitally fluent user base, according to a new analysis by Bank of America (BofA).

Ravi Makwana appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries has appointed Ravi Makwana as its new Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening its leadership team at a time when competition in India’s ice cream market is intensifying.

Sunjay Kapur estate row deepens as sister alleges Priya Sachdev draws Rs 5 crore monthly salary

The family dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with his sister Mandhira Kapur alleging that his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur is drawing close to Rs 5 crore a month from the company, while their mother Rani Kapur receives only Rs 12 lakh, according to statements made during a recent podcast appearance.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 5:51 PM