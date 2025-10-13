Denstu Sports & Entertainment launches in India with Yosuke Murai at the helm

Following the global rollout of dentsu Sports & Entertainment at Cannes in June 2025, dentsu has officially launched its Sports & Entertainment network in India. Yosuke Murai has been appointed Head of dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India to lead this initiative.

Dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India will bridge culture and commerce, helping brands engage authentically with fans, creators, and communities across metros, tier-2 towns, and global stages.

Murai brings nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of media, advertising, and corporate strategy, with Sports & Entertainment at the core of his work. He has led award-winning campaigns at dentsu Inc. Across every role, Murai has consistently delivered solutions that fuse culture, content, and commerce. In India, he will leverage dentsu’s global expertise alongside Bharat’s vibrant cultural landscape to craft experiences that resonate with audiences, elevate creators, and deliver meaningful business results.

Yoshinobu Ise, global head of dentsu Sports & Entertainment said, “The launch of dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India opens a new chapter for connecting people, ideas, and communities at scale. We will create experiences that inspire fans, elevate creators, and empower brands to engage meaningfully with audiences across sports, entertainment, and content, while offering business opportunities in the fast-growing market to our partners such as IP rights owners. This initiative brings global expertise that dentsu has developed over decades to India’s vibrant landscape, shaping moments that matter and driving lasting impact.”

The country’s streaming ecosystem is consolidating rapidly, with cricket and premium content commanding nearly 30 percent of the overall OTT market, creating unparalleled reach for brands. Major sporting and entertainment properties such as IPL 2025, the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup have already demonstrated massive audience engagement, showing the immense potential of culture-driven content in India.

Globally, trends like anime and sports docuseries are driving audience passion, with 48 percent of APAC consumers watching anime weekly and 71 percent preferring sports docuseries over other genres.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu added, “Culture is the thread that stitches India together. From cricket that turns every gully into a stadium to festivals that light up our streets, these moments define us as Bharat. With dentsu Sports & Entertainment, we are stepping into these lived experiences music, sport, cinema, and celebrations that define who we are. When brands find a place in these cultural moments, they don’t just win visibility; they win trust, relevance, and growth. For us, this isn’t business; it is personal.”