Sunjay Kapur estate row deepens as sister alleges Priya Sachdev draws Rs 5 crore monthly salary

The family dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has intensified, with his sister Mandhira Kapur alleging that his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur is drawing close to Rs 5 crore a month from the company, while their mother Rani Kapur receives only Rs 12 lakh, according to statements made during a recent podcast appearance.

Mandhira spoke about the ongoing estate feud during her appearance on the InControversial podcast, reacting to Priya Sachdev’s claim made during court proceedings that Rani Kapur continues to receive more than Rs 21 lakh a month from the company, with her personal expenses covered in the same manner as when Sunjay was alive.

Countering this, Mandhira stated that there was a clear difference between what Rani Kapur received earlier and what she receives now, informing that while the figure was Rs 21 lakh earlier, after taxes and deductions the amount came to around Rs 13 lakh and has since dropped to Rs 12 lakh. She added that, in contrast, Priya Sachdev was drawing between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore every month, including Rs 1 crore from a single company, while having taken control of multiple entities.

Mandhira further stated that Priya was not personally funding any expenses, but that the money was coming directly from the company, adding that she disputed any suggestion that Priya was looking after Rani Kapur. She informed that, in her view, the company remains associated with her parents and not with the Sachdev family, irrespective of any claims to the contrary.

The dispute is currently playing out in court, with Sunjay Kapur’s children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, along with Priya Sachdev, locked in a legal battle over his multibillion-dollar estate. Samaira and Kiaan have filed a plea in the Delhi High Court alleging that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, is forged and fabricated and was designed to exclude them from their father’s estate. Both sides have levelled multiple allegations against each other during the hearings.

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto components manufacturer. He died in June in London after collapsing while playing a polo match. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the couple had two children, Samaira, born in 2005, and Kiaan, born in 2011. He married Priya Sachdev in 2017, and the couple later welcomed a son, Azarias.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 5:41 PM