Amazon in talks to invest in OpenAI | ChatGPT free users shifted to GPT-5.2 Instant | Meta AI glasses updated

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Amazon in talks to invest $10 billion in OpenAI

Amazon.com Inc is in discussions to invest in OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, in a potential deal that could value the artificial intelligence company at more than $500 billion, a source familiar with the matter informed on Tuesday, according to a report by Reuters.

Meta updates AI smart glasses to amplify conversations in noisy settings

Meta has rolled out a new software update for its AI-powered smart glasses that enables wearers to hear conversations more clearly in noisy environments, the company announced on Tuesday. The update will initially be available on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses in the United States and Canada, Meta stated.

ChatGPT free users shifted to GPT-5.2 Instant as OpenAI scraps automatic model switching

ChatGPT users on the free tier and the lower-cost Go subscription will now interact with a simpler AI model by default after OpenAI revised its model selection system, ending automatic switching to more advanced models for complex queries, as per a report by Gizmodo.

India emerges as world’s largest market for AI and LLM adoption: Bank of America

India has become the world’s most active market for large language model (LLM) usage, driven by a vast internet population, low data costs and a young, digitally fluent user base, according to a new analysis by Bank of America (BofA). The report places India at the top globally for users of popular AI applications, underscoring the country’s growing influence in shaping how generative AI is adopted at scale.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 6:04 PM