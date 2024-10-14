            
      DS Group awards social media & performance marketing mandate to Brand Catapult for Läderach India

      This was done post an extensive multi-agency pitch and a rigorous selection process.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 14, 2024 3:05 PM
      The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) has awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for the luxury Swiss Chocolate brand, Läderach to Brand Catapult, a 360-degree marketing company, headquartered in Delhi.

      This follows an extensive multi-agency pitch and rigorous selection process. As an exclusive partner of the luxury Swiss Chocolate brand, Läderach in India, DS Group aims to deliver an extraordinary chocolate experience to Indian consumers, stated the company.

      Announcing the appointment, Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, "Läderach India is thrilled to award its social media and performance marketing mandate to Brand Catapult. DS Group's partnership with Läderach highlights the dedication of delivering exceptional experiences to Indian consumers with focus on quality which was understood well by the Brand Catapult team. We are confident that their ability to craft engaging and impactful content will help us connect with a broader audience and share our passion for high-quality chocolates."

      Brand Catapult’s Founder, Dhruv Goel, stated, "We are honored to be awarded the social media and performance marketing mandate for Läderach India after a competitive multi-agency pitch. Läderach is a brand that epitomizes luxury and quality, and our team is dedicated to developing a robust social media presence and performance-driven campaigns that reflect Läderach’s heritage and commitment to excellence."


