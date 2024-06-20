            

      Facebook scam ads: Australian billionaire wins right to sue Meta

      Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest can prove that his name and personality were misappropriated by Meta and not just by fraudsters behind the bogus ads

      By  Storyboard18Jun 20, 2024 9:44 AM
      US judge said that Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest can prove that his name and personality were misappropriated by Meta

      A US judge has rejected the plea of Meta Platfroms' bid to dismiss a lawsuit by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest over a fraudulent Facebook advertisement that showed him promoting cryptocurrency and other fraudulent advertisements, Reuters news agency reported.

      US District Judge Casey Pitts ruled that Australia's mining magnate can try to prove that Meta's negligence in allowing scam-related ads breached its duty, the global news agency added.

      Forrest can prove that his name and personality were misappropriated by Meta and not just by fraudsters behind the bogus ads.

      "Dr. Forrest claims that Meta profited more from ads that included his likeness than it would have if the ads had not," the judge said in a statement.

      According to Forrest, more than a thousand ads appeared on Facebook in Australia between April and November 2023, leading to millions of dollars in losses for victims.

      Forrest, who is the executive chairman of iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group, and with his family is worth US$16.5 billion (AUD$24.8 billion), executive chairman of iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group, and with his family is worth US$16.5 billion (AUD$24.8 billion).

      Earlier this year, Forrest had sued under Australian laws that let individuals criminally prosecute foreign companies upon receiving prosecutors' consent.

      The case is Forrest v Facebook Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-03699.

      (With Reuters input)


