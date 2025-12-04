‘How Will They Run Clients?’: Reddit’s advertising community erupts after Omnicom Town Hall; call merger rollout ‘a complete disaster’

The tone of commentary was overwhelmingly negative, with many calling the town hall a case study in failed communication.

Omnicom’s global town hall, intended to project confidence and clarity following its $13 billion acquisition of Interpublic Group, has triggered a wave of public criticism on Reddit, where current and former employees, agency leaders and industry observers are openly questioning the holding company’s handling of the merger and its ability to reassure the market.

On r/advertising, one of the most active industry communities, users described internal meetings as disorganised and emotionally charged, with several participants alleging that certain sessions crashed, some leadership addresses devolved into self-defensive monologues, while others offered lengthy speeches about how the consolidation would “help the business”.

The tone of commentary was overwhelmingly negative, with many calling the town hall a case study in failed communication.

“The leaks coming out of Omnicom’s Townhalls today should give every client pause about hiring them,” wrote one user, Cornwallis400, who suggested that poor messaging and confusion around the restructuring. “If they can’t even handle basic PR and comms for themselves, how could they for a huge global brand?”

Talent Turmoil and Client Instability

Several commenters predicted an aggressive battle for talent as layoffs and uncertainty ripple outward. With Omnicom and IPG expected to cut roughly 4,000 jobs, many users argued that powerhouse rivals like Publicis, WPP and Dentsu now have an opportunity to poach high-performing staff and potentially win client accounts attached to them.

“Easy client wins for Publicis, Dentsu and WPP,” wrote one user. “I’ve seen clients move just from a planning lead switching agencies.”

Others warned that morale damage could trigger deeper creative and operational consequences, jeopardising major accounts and creating instability in media delivery.

Anger Over Layoffs, PTO Cuts and RTO Mandates

Beyond the structural confusion, comments expressed outrage over how layoffs and policy changes were communicated. Multiple users claimed employees were informed about meetings late at night with unclear instructions, while others reported abrupt changes such as reduced paid time off, mandatory return-to-office policies and cancelled holiday breaks.

“Gather hundreds of people in a single Zoom to tell them they’ve lost their jobs… pitiful severance… execs posting on LinkedIn about ‘an exciting new chapter’,” wrote one commenter.

“I hope this merger backfires spectacularly.”

Another user added that employees were told PTO can no longer be used before or after holidays if they want to receive holiday pay, calling the move punitive and demoralising.

Rivals Look Stronger by Comparison

Although some users argued that no holding company is immune from financial pressures, others positioned Publicis as the relative winner of the moment, describing it as comparatively stable and actively hiring in key markets.

“We’re the only network here not going through chaos,” commented one strategy director, noting that his Publicis office in Asia had nearly doubled in size over three years.

A Call to Build Something New

The thread ended with a striking suggestion: that the thousands of laid-off employees from Omnicom, IPG and Publicis could unite to build an independent agency model rooted in remote flexibility, real culture and employee-first policies.

“Enough is enough… With this much unemployed talent, we should be able to build one.”

The intensity of the Reddit fallout underscores the stakes for Omnicom as it attempts the largest restructuring in its history. Instead of reinforcing confidence, the town hall has become a flashpoint for industry frustration over consolidation-driven layoffs, cultural erosion, and what many view as a widening disconnect between agency executives and the people who deliver their work.

Whether Omnicom can restore trust, in employees, clients and the broader creative community, now appears to be the real test of the merger.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 10:11 AM