EXCLUSIVE: Amardeep Singh named COO of Omnicom Media India

Omnicom Media India has appointed Amardeep Singh as its new Chief Operating Officer, marking a significant addition to the network’s top leadership team during a period of major structural change. Sources close to the development confirmed to Storyboard18.

Singh, a seasoned media and digital advertising leader, brings more than two decades of experience to the role. He previously served as CEO of Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands, and later led IPG Mediabrands’ broader India operations.

Amardeep Singh refused to comment about the development.

Under his leadership, Interactive Avenues grew more than thirteenfold over the past decade, becoming one of the country’s most influential digital agencies. Singh was instrumental in scaling the business and integrating it seamlessly into the IPG Mediabrands network.

Before founding Interactive Avenues, Singh began his career at Bennett, Coleman and Co., and subsequently held key roles at Mediaturf Worldwide and Rediff.com. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics from St Joseph's College, Bangalore, and a postgraduate degree in marketing and finance from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Pune.

Singh’s appointment comes as Omnicom Media Group (OMG) undergoes sweeping organisational changes following its $13-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG). The leadership reshuffle also includes the appointment of industry veteran Kartik Sharma as CEO of Omnicom Media India. Sharma, who joined Omnicom in 2020, will report to Tony Harradine, CEO of Omnicom Media APAC.

While Sharma’s elevation has drawn industry attention, Singh’s entry as COO is seen as equally pivotal, given his deep expertise in digital transformation—a key priority for Omnicom as it integrates new capabilities and a strengthened client portfolio.

With Omnicom Media India adding more than 10 major clients in 2025, valued collectively at over $40 million, Singh is expected to play a central role in driving operational excellence and accelerating growth across the network.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:19 PM