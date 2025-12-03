Havas amps up AI and data firepower with acquisition of French data engineering firm Unnest

Havas said Unnest’s integration will create strong synergies with its existing units—CSA Data Consulting, DBi and TED Consulting, resulting in a combined team of 120 data experts in France.

Just hours after Omnicom set the tone for a data-powered future with its sweeping restructuring and tech-centric strategy, rival Havas has responded with a decisive move of its own. The Paris-based network has acquired Unnest, a rapidly growing French data consulting and engineering company specialising in building and deploying large-scale data platforms.

Adland’s Eastward shift: India powers growth for WPP, Publicis, Havas and Omnicom amid global slowdown

Founded in 2021 by Nicolas Chollet and Mehdi Moreau, Unnest brings end-to-end expertise in designing the technology infrastructures required for high-value, complex data projects. The firm is known for delivering “best-in-class” engineering solutions across cloud and AI ecosystems, with specialist teams skilled in tools such as Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake and AWS.

Unnest already serves a portfolio of major global clients in retail, travel, beauty, automotive and luxury—sectors where data-driven personalisation, predictive intelligence and real-time performance optimisation are critical to growth.

Under the deal, Unnest will become part of CSA, the global data, technology and analytics division within Havas Media Network, which is spearheading the group’s Converged.AI vision. The move is intended to deepen Havas’ ability to deploy data and AI strategies at scale and enable faster transformation for clients navigating increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Havas said Unnest’s integration will create strong synergies with its existing units—CSA Data Consulting, DBi and TED Consulting, resulting in a combined team of 120 data experts in France. With CSA’s global reach, that capability will expand internationally across multiple sectors, reinforcing Havas’ ambition to become a leader in AI-enabled marketing transformation.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas, welcomed the deal, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Nicolas Chollet, Mehdi Moreau, and the entire Unnest team to the Havas family. Their technological expertise will be a valuable addition to the acceleration of our Converged.AI strategy. They will help drive the adoption of AI solutions across our client base, addressing strategic and operational challenges while maintaining the highest standards of excellence.”

Ad group Havas lifts full-year outlook, APAC rebounds with 8.2% organic growth

Co-founder Nicolas Chollet said the acquisition represents a strategic turning point, “In a rapidly growing data and AI landscape, joining Havas represents a unique opportunity to accelerate our growth and leverage our technological expertise in support of a global vision. We are eager to contribute to the creation of innovative solutions for brands.”

The timing of the announcement makes it particularly significant, coming immediately after Omnicom signaled a major pivot by placing data and technology at the centre of its global operating blueprint. With holding groups now racing to future-proof their offerings through AI, automation, and integrated data stacks, the acquisition underlines how central engineering-level capabilities are becoming to agency competitiveness.

With Unnest now embedded, Havas is positioning itself as a serious contender in the fight.

End of the Old Guard? Publicis outperforms, WPP declines, Havas rises, Omnicom readies IPG merger

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 9:25 AM