Internal Memo: ‘A new shared future begins,’ Tony Harradine charts bold roadmap after global integration

Omnicom Media’s newly appointed APAC chief executive Tony Harradine has outlined an assertive regional roadmap following the global consolidation of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and IPG’s Mediabrands, calling the integration a “transformative moment” for the industry and for the company’s position across Asia-Pacific.

In an internal memo circulated to employees across the region, Harradine said the unification places Omnicom Media in a “commanding position” in APAC, backed by one of the strongest new business pipelines in the market. Year to date, the combined entity has posted US$785 million in net new business (wins minus losses, including retentions), driven by recent wins from brands such as Under Armour, Bayer, Marico, H&M, Bunnings Warehouse and KFC.

“This is the beginning of a new shared future for all of us,” Harradine wrote. “With our combined strength, we can unlock the power of the industry’s strongest media ecosystem to simplify complexity and convert ambition into action.”

Strengthened Client Proposition and Talent Opportunities

Harradine emphasised that the integration is designed not only to strengthen Omnicom Media’s pitch value but also to expand opportunities for talent across the region. He described the cultural fit between OMG and Mediabrands as “a natural evolution,” citing shared commitments to client partnership, operational excellence, and talent development.

The combined leadership framework, he said, will draw from “perspectives from both Omnicom and IPG,” adding that this blended structure would shape new ways of working and accelerate regional growth.

New APAC Leadership Structure Announced

The memo detailed a comprehensive APAC leadership slate that now oversees the enlarged regional operation:

Chief Financial Officer: Chan Ching Yi

Chief Commercial Trading Officer: Paul Shepherd

President, OMD: Charlotte Lee

President, PHD: Eileen Ooi

President, UM: Rochelle Chhaya

President, Initiative: To be announced

President, Operations: Sadhan Mishra

EVP, Growth: Garth Farrar

Head of Communications: Justin Low

Head of Brand Marketing: Naomi Michael

Harradine added that local market CEOs—now representing a mix of Omnicom and former Mediabrands leaders—will anchor the integration across APAC.

Market Leadership Across APAC

The memo laid out market-wise leadership roles spanning Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. India’s senior team includes Kartik Sharma (CEO), Amardeep Singh (COO) and Shashi Sinha as strategic advisor.

Harradine also flagged a strengthened Oceania structure, where leadership teams in Australia and New Zealand will collaborate closely with Nick Garrett and Adrian Paul to drive growth and commercial alignment. He noted that Korea will remain a pivotal part of Omnicom Media’s regional integration.

Affiliate partnerships in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan will remain intact, with Harradine calling these relationships integral to servicing South Asian clients.

Acknowledgment of Difficult Decisions

While highlighting the ambition of the combined entity, Harradine acknowledged the organisational realities of merging two large networks. “Bringing together two organisations will always involve difficult decisions,” he wrote. “Omnicom Media is committed to supporting everyone impacted, with clear information and ongoing guidance.”

Harradine said Omnicom Media will unveil its global integration roadmap at a Global Town Hall this week, with APAC offices hosting streamed sessions at times suited to regional schedules.

He also committed to visiting local offices across APAC in the coming months. “I’m genuinely excited for what we will build together,” he said in closing.

The memo signals one of the most significant restructuring efforts in the global media agency landscape this year—one that positions Omnicom Media as a more formidable regional force amid rapid consolidation and intensifying competition.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 3:55 PM