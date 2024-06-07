Groupe SEB India onboards Bang in the Middle as Creative Agency

Groupe SEB India, the Indian subsidiary of the French multinational which owns globally renowned brands like Tefal, Moulinex, WMF amongst many others, has appointed Bang in the Middle as its integrated communication partner across mainline and digital for Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal. While Maharaja Whiteline is a homegrown Indian brand acquired by Group SEB, Tefal is a global leader in premium cookware and small domestic appliances.

Agency's comprehensive mandate encompasses mainline advertising, BTL activities, retail marketing, and social media.

The agency will collaborate with Groupe SEB to expand Tefal's product range and categories, while also helping Maharaja Whiteline increase its market share within its current category. The decision to award this mandate to Bang in the Middle follows the agency's successful campaign last year, which rebranded Maharaja's Majestik as a modern, tech-forward brand through an impactful TVC.

Jasjeet Kaur, Vice President of Marketing at Groupe SEB India, emphasised the significance of 2024 for the company’s growth. He said, "This year is pivotal for us as we introduce new products across categories. Innovation is at the core of our legacy, driven by new technologies, creativity, and a forward-thinking approach to meet emerging consumer trends. We aim to leverage creative marketing methods to strengthen our position in the Indian market as we continue our path of innovation and growth."