IBM calls for global agency review of $330 million media business

IBM has initiated a review of its global media mandate — a business valued at around USD 330 million annually — as per Ad Age. The move comes at a time when the company is reshaping parts of its global marketing organisation and sharpening its focus on data-driven enterprise platforms.

According to the Ad Age report, WPP Media, the incumbent, has opted not to defend the account, thereby ending a multi-year partnership overseeing IBM’s media planning and buying duties across multiple markets.

However, WPP continues to handle IBM’s creative business through Ogilvy — a relationship spanning more than three decades and considered one of the longest agency partnerships in the global tech sector.

Since the early 1990s, Ogilvy has played a central role in shaping IBM’s brand identity through the company’s evolution across hardware, consulting, cloud computing, AI and hybrid enterprise solutions, as per reports.

In 2024, WPP and IBM jointly announced a new B2B solution powered by IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, designed to modernise how B2B marketers identify and engage clients across the buying journey.

WPP Open for B2B aims to help marketers address complex B2B challenges, precisely identify buying groups, and strengthen clients’ return on investment.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:35 AM