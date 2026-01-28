Today in AI | SoftBank in talks for investment in OpenAI | Apple, Google App stores still host many AI nudify apps

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

SoftBank in talks for up to $30 billion more investment in OpenAI

SoftBank Group is in discussions to invest up to an additional $30 billion in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, underscoring the Japanese conglomerate’s growing commitment to the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT.

Anthropic and OpenAI chiefs criticise ICE actions, express support for Trump

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman have both criticised recent actions by US immigration authorities, while also signalling support for President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Apple and Google App stores still host dozens of AI nudify apps: Report

Apple and Google’s app stores continue to host dozens of so-called nudify applications that use artificial intelligence to generate deepfake nude images of real people, according to a report by watchdog group Tech Transparency Project. The findings have triggered widespread concern online, raising questions about how such apps remain available despite both companies’ stated app store policies.

Google expands affordable AI Plus subscription to all available markets

Google on Tuesday announced that its more affordable Google AI Plus plan is now available in all markets where its AI subscription offerings are live, according to company information. The global expansion extends the lower-cost plan to 35 new countries and territories, following earlier rollouts across dozens of markets that began with Indonesia in September last year.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 17:17:51 IST