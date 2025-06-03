IBM acquires data analysis startup Seek AI; unveils watsonx AI Labs

IBM has acquired Seek AI, an AI platform that allows users to ask questions about enterprise data using natural language. Additionally, it has launched watsonx AI Labs, a new, developer-first innovation hub in New York City, designed to supercharge AI builders and accelerate AI adoption at scale. watsonx AI Labs connects IBM's enterprise resources and expertise with the next generation of AI developers in order to build breakthrough AI applications for business.

Located in the heart of Manhattan at IBM's new offices at One Madison, watsonx AI Labs extends IBM's global network of engineering labs, bringing together IBM researchers and engineers in a collaborative hub dedicated to co-creating and advancing meaningful, agentic AI solutions. The lab will work side-by-side with startups, scale-ups, and the world's largest enterprises to help clients unlock real-world value from their AI.

The lab benefits from – and helps fuel – New York City's status as a global AI hub. New York City has more than 2,000 AI startups, and its AI workforce grew by nearly 25% from 2022 to 2023. Since 2019, more than 1,000 AI-related companies in New York City have raised $27 billion in funding.

Further, continuing its commitment to the local startup ecosystem, IBM announced it will acquire expertise and license technology from Seek AI, the New York City-based startup building AI agents to harness enterprise data. Seek AI helps businesses leverage agentic AI to mine value from enterprise data, and their expertise will serve as a foundational part of watsonx AI Labs.

"This isn't your typical corporate lab. watsonx AI Labs is where the best AI developers gain access to world-class engineers and resources and build new businesses and applications that will reshape AI for the enterprise," said Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Data & AI, IBM. "By anchoring this mission in New York City, we are investing in a diverse, world‑class talent pool and a vibrant community whose innovations have long shaped the tech landscape."

"IBM's launch of watsonx AI Labs signals a transformative investment in New York's innovation ecosystem. By bringing together world-class engineering talent, emerging startups, and deep enterprise expertise right here in the heart of the city, this initiative strengthens New York's position as a global hub for responsible and cutting-edge AI development," said Julie Samuels, President and CEO of Tech:NYC. "It's a win for our tech sector, communities, workforce, and economy. We're thrilled to see IBM betting big on the extraordinary talent and entrepreneurial spirit that make this city so unique."

The lab seeks to tap into New York City's rich technology landscape by attracting local talent, pursuing collaborations with local universities and research institutions, and supporting local entrepreneurs. Consistent with IBM's long-standing investment in New York State, over the next five years, local startups that successfully launch AI enterprise solutions at the lab will have access to technical experts, mentorship and amplification, as well as potential investment from IBM Ventures and its global $500M Enterprise AI Venture Fund.

"Building a foundational part of watsonx AI Labs allows us to pair our expertise building data agents with IBM's engineering depth to solve clients' toughest AI challenges," said Sarah Nagy, CEO of Seek AI. "We're excited to tackle these challenges here in New York City, where Seek AI was founded and the AI talent and innovation ecosystem is thriving."

watsonx AI Labs will focus on co-creation of domain‑specific AI solutions to solve enterprises' most complex challenges – from customer service and supply‑chain optimization to cybersecurity, responsible AI governance, and open-source AI.