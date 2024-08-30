Karnataka govt ropes in creators, influencers to promote state's schemes under new ad guidelines

The Karnataka government has rolled out digital media guidelines to promote state schemes to internet-savvy people. Influencers, and content creators will be eligible to get advertisements as per the 'Karnataka Digital Advertising Guidelines-2024'.
The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) unveiled the new guidelines on Friday.
The guidelines will be in effect for the next five years or until further notification.
The social media influencers have been categorized based on their follower count on popular social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn). A nano influencer has a follower count between 1-5 lakh, a micro influencer has 5-10 lakh followers, and a macro influencer has followers above 10 lakh.
The digital media and influencers must register with DIPR to promote the ads for the Karnataka government.
The influencers will be tapped for various roles such as brand ambassadorships, sponsored posts, content collaborations, hashtag campaigns, event promotions, etc.
Under the digital advertising guidelines, the Karnataka government has also included Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paytm, and GPay.
The state government has made it mandatory for all state departments, local bodies, and corporations to use these new guidelines for their digital advertising needs.