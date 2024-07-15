            

      Madison Media Alpha bags Pilgrim India Media AOR

      Madison Media Alpha will be handling the entire media mandate for the brand.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2024 9:32 AM
      Established in 2019 by IITians Anurag Kedia and Gagandeep Makker, Pilgrim is one of the fastest-growing Beauty and Personal Care brands that offers 100+ SKUs across facecare, haircare & skincare products, makeup, and fragrances. The brand’s diverse selection of beauty products is made with ingredients sourced from various parts of the world, all of which are approved by PETA and the FDA, highlighted the company. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has been appointed as the Media Agency of Record for Pilgrim. The agency will be handling the entire media mandate for the brand.

      Anurag Kedia, co-founder of Pilgrim, commented, “We are excited to partner with Madison Media Alpha, a leader in the media industry. Their innovative approach and expertise in media strategy align perfectly with our vision to expand Pilgrim's reach and strengthen our brand presence across India.”

      Vishal Chinchankar, chief executive officer, Madison Digital & Madison Media Alpha, said, "This partnership represents a powerful union of Pilgrim's vision and Madison’s expertise in delivering innovative and impactful media solutions. We look forward to making Pilgrim a house-hold name in the country.”


